Thursday, January 28, 2021
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 28-February 3
As the mid-point between winter and spring approaches, more signs of life emerge in the realm of live-streamed music. Goner TV, the Hi Tone, and Hernando's Hide-a-Way are back in full force, as is Growlers, who presents a long-postponed show by reggae/dancehall masters Chinese Connection Dub Embassy. Keep staying safe and, as always, tip your favorite performers generously.
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, January 28
No live-streamed music events scheduled
Friday, January 29
7 p.m.
Nathan Davy
- Organ Concert at Second Presbyterian Church
Facebook
8 p.m.
True Sons of Thunder
and Aquarian Blood
- Goner TV
Website
8:15 p.m.
Oakwalker
- at the Hi Tone
Facebook
Saturday, January 30
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
6 p.m.
Dale Watson & the Memphians
- at Hernando's Hide-a-Way
Website YouTube
Sunday, January 31
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Blue Dreamers
- Tribute to Ray Price
Facebook
8 p.m.
Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
- at Growlers
Twitch TV YouTube
Monday, February 1
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, February 2
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, February 3
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
