The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 28-February 3

As the mid-point between winter and spring approaches, more signs of life emerge in the realm of live-streamed music. Goner TV, the Hi Tone, and Hernando's Hide-a-Way are back in full force, as is Growlers, who presents a long-postponed show by reggae/dancehall masters Chinese Connection Dub Embassy. Keep staying safe and, as always, tip your favorite performers generously.Memphis FlyerNo live-streamed music events scheduled7 p.m.- Organ Concert at Second Presbyterian Church8 p.m.and- Goner TV8:15 p.m.- at the Hi Tone10 a.m.6 p.m.- at Hernando's Hide-a-Way3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)7 p.m.- Tribute to Ray Price8 p.m.- at Growlers8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)Facebookfacebook.com/BillShipperNoon6 p.m.(every Wednesday)

