Thursday, January 28, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 28-February 3

Posted By on Thu, Jan 28, 2021 at 11:27 AM

As the mid-point between winter and spring approaches, more signs of life emerge in the realm of live-streamed music. Goner TV, the Hi Tone, and Hernando's Hide-a-Way are back in full force, as is Growlers, who presents a long-postponed show by reggae/dancehall masters Chinese Connection Dub Embassy. Keep staying safe and, as always, tip your favorite performers generously.
click to enlarge Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
  • Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, January 28
No live-streamed music events scheduled


Friday, January 29
7 p.m.
Nathan Davy - Organ Concert at Second Presbyterian Church
Facebook

8 p.m.
True Sons of Thunder and Aquarian Blood - Goner TV
Website

8:15 p.m.
Oakwalker - at the Hi Tone
Facebook


Saturday, January 30
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

6 p.m.
Dale Watson & the Memphians - at Hernando's Hide-a-Way
Website    YouTube


Sunday, January 31
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Blue Dreamers - Tribute to Ray Price
Facebook

8 p.m.
Chinese Connection Dub Embassy - at Growlers
Twitch TV    YouTube


Monday, February 1
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, February 2
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook
facebook.com/BillShipper


Wednesday, February 3
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

