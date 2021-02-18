The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 18-24

click to enlarge courtesy of Goner Records

Ross Johnson of Turnt

Thursday, February 18

Friday, February 19

Saturday, February 20

Sunday, February 21

Monday, February 22

Tuesday, February 23

Wednesday, February 24

With the recent snowpocalypse, sheltering in place has never been easier! The city's indefatigable entertainers carry the torch for live online performance and make sure that isolation at home need not be an isolation of the spirit. Stay connected with this week's fine offerings, and be sure to throw some coin their way via their preferred virtual tip jars.The Memphis Flyer6:30 p.m.and- at South Main Sounds6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's10 a.m.1 p.m.- at Tin Roof6 p.m.- at Wild Bill's7 p.m.- at B-Side1 p.m.- at Tin Roof3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)