Thursday, February 18, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 18-24

Posted By on Thu, Feb 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM

With the recent snowpocalypse, sheltering in place has never been easier! The city's indefatigable entertainers carry the torch for live online performance and make sure that isolation at home need not be an isolation of the spirit. Stay connected with this week's fine offerings, and be sure to throw some coin their way via their preferred virtual tip jars.
click to enlarge Ross Johnson of Turnt - COURTESY OF GONER RECORDS
  • courtesy of Goner Records
  • Ross Johnson of Turnt
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CST


Thursday, February 18
6:30 p.m.
Jennifer Westwood & the Handsome Devils and Dylan Dunbar - at South Main Sounds
Facebook


Friday, February 19
6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook




Saturday, February 20
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

1 p.m.
The Delta Duo - at Tin Roof
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Juke Joint Allstars - at Wild Bill's
Facebook

7 p.m.
Turnt - at B-Side
YouTube


Sunday, February 21
1 p.m.
Savannah Brister - at Tin Roof
Facebook

3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, February 22
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, February 23
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, February 24
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

