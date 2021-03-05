Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, March 5, 2021

Friends to Gather in Memory of Trumpet Player Nokie Taylor this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Mar 5, 2021 at 2:34 PM

Beloved trumpet player William "Nokie" Taylor, who passed away in December, will be honored in a special event at Harbor Town tomorrow. Bennie Nelson West has posted that the event will serve to "remember & celebrate his life and the joy he brought to so many with his musical gifts, humor and good nature."
click to enlarge Nokie Taylor receiving a Beale Street Note in 2012 - SHAWN M. CARTER
  • Shawn M. Carter
  • Nokie Taylor receiving a Beale Street Note in 2012
In keeping with Taylor's freewheeling spirit, the event will not be overly formal. "I'm planning it by the heart," West tells the Memphis Flyer. "There'll be some singing, some playing and some stories told. Nobody's gonna preach. A lot of people will be performing, such as musicians who have played with him. Any FreeWorld musicians who want to come can play. It'll be an open jam session."

Though outdoors, the numbers will be limited out of safety concerns. "I attended an event down there for another deceased friend about a year ago," says West, "and it was very pleasant. One of Nokie's cousins will say something, and other people can tell their Nokie stories. Bring your love, bring your joy. Let's celebrate and have fun."

Read more about the life of Nokie Taylor, including thoughts from his son Ditto Taylor, here.

"Celebrating the Life of William 'Nokie' Taylor" will take place in the first parking lot/park across from Paulette's Restaurant in Harbor Town, Saturday, March 6, 1-3 p.m.

