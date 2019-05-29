Man Gets 10 Months for Peeing in Kellogg's Cereal

click to enlarge YouTube

The man who filmed himself peeing on the Kellogg’s production line in 2014 will get 10 months in prison and will pay $10,000 in restitution.Gregory Stanton, 49, pleaded guilty to tampering with consumer products in December. At the time, he faced up to three years in prison and a fine of up too $250,000.Stanton worked at Kellogg’s Memphis manufacturing facility in 2014. That year he filmed himself urinating on the proaction line and posted the video to YouTube.In 2011, Stanton was indicted by a federal grand jury for tainting consumer products “with the intent to cause serious injury to the business of any person,” according to U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant. He was sentenced Friday.“American citizens and consumers rely upon food manufacturers engaged in interstate commerce to provide them with safe and consistent products,” Dunavant said. “Unfortunately, this defendant betrayed that trust by tampering with and tainting food products."Acting Special Agent in Charge H. Peter Kuehl of the U.S. Food & Drug Adminstration’s Office of Criminal Investigations, Miami Field Office, said his office is “fully committed” to prosecuting “criminals who tamper with or taint the U.S. food supply in any manner.”“Americans expect and deserve the highest standards of food safety and wholesomeness, and the integrity of the U.S. food supply is too important to be thwarted by the illicit acts of any individual,” Kuehl said.