Two Indicted in Trenary Murder

click to enlarge Phil Trenary/Twitter

click to enlarge Shelby County Jail

Richardson, right. Wright, left.

Two men were indicted on first-degree murder and other charges in the September shooting death of Philip Trenary, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Thursday afternoon.Trenary, once president and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, was shot and killed after a Chamber event on Thursday, September 27th. On September 29th, Memphis Police Department (MPD) officials announced they charged McKinney Wright Jr., 22; Quandarius Richardson, 18; and Racanisha Wright, 16.On Thursday, Wright and Richardson were indicted on first-degree murder charges and on charges of attempted especially aggravated robbery. Richardson was additionally indicted on charges of theft of property over $10,000 and intentionally evading arrest in a motor vehicle risking injury or death.Both are in custody without bond in the Shelby County Jail."The incident occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. on September 27th, 2018, in the 500 block of South Front Street where Trenary was walking on the sidewalk and talking on his cellphone.Witnesses said a white pickup truck stopped nearby and that a man exited the passenger side, approached Trenary from behind and shot him in the head.The truck, which had been reported stolen, was located by police the next day in the Frayser area, but the driver refused to stop and drove away at a high rate of speed. The truck crashed at McLemore and Mississippi, injuring several occupants of two other vehicles.Richardson was arrested at the scene, while Wright and a 16-year-old female (Racanisha Wright) were arrested the following day. Her case was handled in juvenile court.Trenary was president and chief executive officer of the Greater Memphis Chamber.The criminal court case involving Wright and Richardson is being handled by Deputy District Attorney General Ray Lepone and Assistant District Attorney Melanie Cox."