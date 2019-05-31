BASE Jumper Plunges from Sterrick Building

The jumper in the video has a parachute; he’s BASE jumping. This type of skydiving is different than that from a plane. BASE jumps are from fixed locations likes buildings, antennas, spans (like bridges), and Earth (or BASE for short).
The clip switches from the man’s helmet-mounted camera to another camera aimed up at him from the parking lot across the street from the building.
The young man jumps from the building, freefalls for a moment, and throws his parachute. It expands and he sways gently toward a a group of people gathered around a white truck. There’s also a stomach-flopping third angle of the event, shot down from another building across the street.
The clip is cut with a scene of a young man — presumably the same one jumping from the building — talking about the plan for the jump.
Joyce Peterson/Twitter
“We’re going to try and land in the parking lot,” the man says. “Johnny seems to think we’ll be landing in the street. But we’ll see how it goes. I’m down for whatever. I don’t think I brought the kneepads. So, I’ll try to stand it up this time.”
The video switches back to the helmet camera and shows the young man landing in the parking lot. He quickly gathers his parachute and yells to his friends, “go!”
BASE jumping isn’t allowed in most places. It’s unclear whether or not the man had permission to jump from the building. Likely not, judging from how quickly the man was racing to leave the site.
Here’s what the How Stuff Works site has to say on the legality of BASE jumping:
“BASE jumping from buildings within cities is almost always illegal. The risk of pedestrian injury and traffic disruption are too great, although the vast majority of building jumps take place at night or at dawn.
Police have promptly arrested jumpers who have leapt from the Eiffel Tower and the St. Louis Arch.”
The video isn’t the first Memphis BASE jump memorialized on the internet. Consider this one from 2011 from what appears to be the top of the AutoZone headquarters on Front Street.