Contemporary Media, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

click to enlarge Anna Traverse, Ashley Haeger

click to enlarge Kenneth Neill

Contemporary Media, Inc. (CMi) today announced the appointment of Anna Traverse as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15th. She succeeds Kenneth Neill, longtime CEO, who will maintain an ongoing involvement with the company, which publishesmagazine, the, and, as well as a wide range of custom publications.Traverse currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of CMi. At Contemporary Media, she has been involved in editorial creation, revenue generation, financial planning, and identifying and implementing new ventures.Along with Ashley Haeger, the company’s Controller, Neill and Traverse have worked together as a leadership team since the beginning of 2019. Neill will serve as Publisher Emeritus of Contemporary Media, Inc. He also will maintain his role as Editor/Publisher ofmagazine, and as Founding Publisher of theAddressing the company’s employees on May 23, Ward Archer, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said, “We thank Ken for his many years of leadership. We would not be here without his vision and guidance. Anna has demonstrated reliably sound decision-making, and she has the skill set to lead the company into a bright future.”Traverse commented, “I am excited to take on this incredible opportunity, and grateful to Ken for making our company the vibrant place it is today and for his continued support.”In addition to Traverse’s appointment, the company also announced that Jeffrey Goldberg will transition from his role as Director of Business Development to a newly created role as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.