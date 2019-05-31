Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, May 31, 2019

Contemporary Media, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge Anna Traverse, Ashley Haeger
  • Anna Traverse, Ashley Haeger
Contemporary Media, Inc. (CMi) today announced the appointment of Anna Traverse as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15th. She succeeds Kenneth Neill, longtime CEO, who will maintain an ongoing involvement with the company, which publishes Memphis magazine, the Memphis Flyer, Inside Memphis Business, and Memphis Parent, as well as a wide range of custom publications.

Traverse currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of CMi. At Contemporary Media, she has been involved in editorial creation, revenue generation, financial planning, and identifying and implementing new ventures.

Along with Ashley Haeger, the company’s Controller, Neill and Traverse have worked together as a leadership team since the beginning of 2019. Neill will serve as Publisher Emeritus of Contemporary Media, Inc. He also will maintain his role as Editor/Publisher of Memphis magazine, and as Founding Publisher of the Memphis Flyer.
click to enlarge Kenneth Neill
  • Kenneth Neill


Addressing the company’s employees on May 23, Ward Archer, chairman of the company’s board of directors, said, “We thank Ken for his many years of leadership. We would not be here without his vision and guidance. Anna has demonstrated reliably sound decision-making, and she has the skill set to lead the company into a bright future.”

Traverse commented, “I am excited to take on this incredible opportunity, and grateful to Ken for making our company the vibrant place it is today and for his continued support.”

In addition to Traverse’s appointment, the company also announced that Jeffrey Goldberg will transition from his role as Director of Business Development to a newly created role as Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately.

Tags: , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation