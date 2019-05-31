Overton Park Asks for Donations After $2000 Worth of Plants Stolen

click to enlarge

Overton Park officials are asking for donations after they say about $2,000 worth of plants were stolen from the park.

About 150 plants were stolen from the park’s formal gardens, west of the Greensward, according to a Thursday post on Overton Park’s Facebook.

“Yesterday we visited the formal gardens to find that about 150 plants had been stolen, including three topiaries and several large hydrangea bushes,” the post reads. “We anticipate the cost to replace these plants at about $2,000.”

Park officials called the theft an “unexpected challenge.”

“We share this info to let you know how crucial your ongoing support of the park is,” the post continued. “While there are many expenses that remain stable (like lawn mowing and trash pickup), we can always count on some surprises. It's because of you that we're able to respond quickly when these things happen.



Since Thursday morning, $940 of the $2,000 needed to replace the plants has been donated.

This comes as the park prepares to reopen its East Parkway Pavilion, which was damaged in a fire in April. The park was able to raise $16,000 within a four day span for those repairs.



Have you seen these plants?