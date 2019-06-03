Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, June 3, 2019

Local Artists Get Free Critiques From Peers

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 12:12 PM

A recent Open Crit night.
  • Crosstown Arts
  • A recent Open Crit night.

Once a month, Memphis artists can present their work and get constructive criticism from peers.


At Crosstown Arts’ monthly Open Cric events, artists are given the chance to show off their artwork and receive “critical feedback.”


Each month, participants get to see artwork from up to four different artists, discussing each for about 25 minutes. The discussion will be guided by a facilitator with experience in critique settings.


A recent Open Crit night.
  • Crosstown Arts
  • A recent Open Crit night.

Visual artists of any experience level are welcomed to participate with up to eight new or in progress pieces of any medium. The critiquers don’t have to have any professional art experience. Critiques will “always be done in a supportive, constructive and casual environment, could at the same time be challenging,” Crosstown Arts said.


The next Open Cric is Tuesday, June 11th from 6-8 p.m. at 430 N Cleveland — Crosstown Arts’ gallery and performance space. Participation is free and open to the public.


A recent Open Crit night.
  • Crosstown Arts
  • A recent Open Crit night.

Artists presenting that night are Cassi Rebman, Eric Painter, Sophia Mason, and Mia Richardson. The discussion will be facilitated by Kimberly Jacobs.


Open Crit night is held every second Tuesday of the month. Interested artists can sign up here.


The events are organized in partnership with ArtsMemphis, an organization that supports visual artists in Shelby County through mentoring, advocacy, and funding.

Tags: , , , ,

