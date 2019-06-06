Bovell Takes Baton as MSO Assistant Conductor

click to enlarge
The Memphis Symphony Orchestra has recently appointed a new assistant conductor, Kalena Bovell. Her first appearance in that role will be conducting the orchestra for the Leslie Odom Jr. concert at The Orpheum June 28th.
Her duties include working with youth musicians for the Orff Side by Side concerts throughout the upcoming school year in partnership with Shelby County Schools.
Bovell worked with former MSO music director Mei-Ann Chen for Chen's final masterworks concert in 2016. She has held conducting fellowships with the Allentown Symphony and the Chicago Sinfonietta. Bovell became assistant conductor for the Chicago Sinfonietta for the 2016-17 season and made her professional debut as part of the MLK Tribute concerts in Chicago’s Symphony Center. She has also worked with the Hartford and New Britain Symphonies in Connecticut. Most recently she’s been music director of the Civic Orchestra in New Haven, Connecticut.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Bovell is a graduate of Chapman University’s College of the Performing Arts where she received a Bachelor of Music in Music Education. She received a Master of Music Degree and Graduate Professional Diploma in instrumental conducting from The Hartt School.
Bovell replaces Andrew Crust, who has taken a position with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.
For more information, go to kalenabovell.com
