MAS Offers $19 Dog Adoptions After Cruelty Case Yields 40 Intakes

click to enlarge MAS

Officials with Memphis Animal Services (MAS) say the shelter is in “crisis mode” after 40 dogs that were subject to cruelty were brought to the shelter Thursday.

MAS removed the dogs from a cruelty case Thursday night. The dogs were living in “horrific conditions,” said Katie Pemberton, community engagement specialist for MAS.

“Even though we were full, we could not in good conscience leave them there despite the fact that we only have four open kennels,” Pemberton said. “As you hear us say all the time, we are always full in our adult dog kennels. Every day is a scramble for space in those areas, doing everything we can not to euthanize for space.”

Pemberton said MAS had to do “a lot of shifting around” to temporarily make space for the 40 dogs.

In order to make more room for those dogs, MAS is offering $19 dog adoptions through Sunday. A number of dogs will also be available to foster. Those interested in fostering or adopting can stop by MAS any day between noon and 4 p.m.

“If people can foster for a few days or a few weeks, it would save lives,” Pemberton said.

The dogs that were removed from the cruelty case are not yet available for fostering because they are on a forensic hold. Pemberton said all of the dogs will receive forensic exams by the shelter’s veterinary medical director to assess their injuries and illnesses, ahead of starting the necessary treatment for each.





MAS is also accepting supplies donations. Some of the items the shelter is in need of are pet toothbrushes, dogs toys, and dog food. See the full list here.

As Memphis’ only open-admission animal shelter in the city, MAS never turns away any pet due to age, injury, or sickness. The shelter reports taking in more than 8,000 pets each year.

In May alone, MAS took in 808 dogs and 274 cats. The total save rate for that month was 89.5 percent, compared to 90.1 percent during the same time period last year. Last year, MAS achieved an all-time high save rate of 88.2 percent.