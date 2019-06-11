DA: No Charges Filed in Officer-Involved Shooting

PostedByToby Sells
on Tue, Jun 11, 2019 at 12:31 PM
click to enlarge
Shelby County District Attorney's office/YouTube
A screen grab from the officer's body-worn camera footage shows the moment Carlton said, "I'm going to kill you, (expletive)," according to the DA's office.
(Videos of the incident below)
No criminal charges will be filed against a Memphis police officer who shot and killed a shooting suspect last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
Memphis Police Department officers were on the hunt for a suspect sought for robbing and shooting two people last April near Summer and Berclair. A police lieutenant in a squad car saw Terrance Deshun Carlton, 25, at around 3 a.m. The man matched the description of the shooting suspect.
”The officer pulled up and ordered him to stop, but Carlton began running and then stumbled and fell,” according to a news release form Weirich’s office Tuesday. “As the officer exited his squad car, he drew his weapon and ordered Carlton to show his hands.
“Instead, the officer reported, Carlton had something dark in his hand and quickly rolled over while shouting, ’I’m going to kill you, (expletive).’ The officer fired twice, striking Carlton in the abdomen.”
Carlton died later in the hospital.
Detectives later found a pistol and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) “lab showed the firearm matched the cartridge casings recovered from the separate-but-related shootings of the two victims on Berclair. Carlton’s DNA also was found on the weapon’s magazine.” One of the victims knew Carlton by name and another identified him from a photo spread.
“(The officer) was in uniform and in the act of lawfully apprehending a suspect wanted in two nearby shootings that occurred a short time earlier,” Weirich said in a letter to MPD Chief Michael Rallings. “The suspect’s threats and actions gave the lieutenant abundant reason to fear for his life and to act with lethal force in self-defense.”
Carlton's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the incident, according to a story in The Commercial Appeal.