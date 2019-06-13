DA: Webber Wanted for 'Violent Felony Offenses'

click to enlarge
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said her office asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to review Wednesday's night shooting of Brandon Webber by the U.S. Marshals Office.
Weirich said Webber was wanted on multiple warrants, "including violent felony offenses," from an incident earlier this month in Hernando, Mississippi.
Here's Weirich's statement in full:
"Last night I asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer-involved fatal shooting of a 20-year-old suspect wanted on multiple warrants, including violent felony offenses, from an incident that occurred June 3, 2019, in Hernando, Mississippi.
"The shooting last night happened around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Durham Avenue in the Frayser area of Memphis, where members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to apprehend the suspect, Brandon Webber.
"When the TBI completes its investigation, their report will be reviewed by this office to determine whether any criminal laws were violated by officers involved in the shooting.
"Since this is an active investigation, under the law this office cannot comment on rumors or release details of the shooting at this time. See protocol here
."
Earlier this week, Weirich decided not to file any charges against a police lieutenant who shot and killed Terrance Deshun Carlton, 25, last year.