Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, June 13, 2019

DA: Webber Wanted for 'Violent Felony Offenses'

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER
  • Twitter

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said her office asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to review Wednesday's night shooting of Brandon Webber by the U.S. Marshals Office.

Weirich said Webber was wanted on multiple warrants, "including violent felony offenses," from an incident earlier this month in Hernando, Mississippi.

Here's Weirich's statement in full:

"Last night I asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer-involved fatal shooting of a 20-year-old suspect wanted on multiple warrants, including violent felony offenses, from an incident that occurred June 3, 2019, in Hernando, Mississippi.
click to enlarge Weirich
  • Weirich

"The shooting last night happened around 7 p.m. in the 2700 block of Durham Avenue in the Frayser area of Memphis, where members of the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to apprehend the suspect, Brandon Webber.

"When the TBI completes its investigation, their report will be reviewed by this office to determine whether any criminal laws were violated by officers involved in the shooting.

"Since this is an active investigation, under the law this office cannot comment on rumors or release details of the shooting at this time. See protocol here."

Earlier this week, Weirich decided not to file any charges against a police lieutenant who shot and killed Terrance Deshun Carlton, 25, last year. 

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation