'Say His Name #BrandonWebber:' Memphis Responds to Officer-Involved Shooting

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis https://t.co/duWkKuuctK— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019
MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible pic.twitter.com/ZR3BDtTKje— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019
Old Allen Station officers received a call for assistance from the US Mashals regarding a shooting that had occurred in the 2000 block of Durham. MPD is now on the scene assisting with traffic control. No MPD officer was involved in a shooting. This is an active scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2019
A man whose fatal shooting by US marshals sparked an outcry overnight in Memphis, Tennessee, is identified as Brandon Webber. At least 24 officers and deputies were injured in the melee. https://t.co/Zjhb8gUERK pic.twitter.com/4vJgUyczrB— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 13, 2019
We are closely monitoring the reports of riots in the North Memphis, TN community of #Frayser following a law-enforcement involved shooting.— NAACP (@NAACP) June 13, 2019
“Riot” distracts and distances people from the depth of what’s occurring. And allows them to turn their backs on the community expressing hurt.— Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 13, 2019
I’m done for the night before my team tries to disable my account but these things must be said.
This was a riot not a protest. By this story the deceased individual caused his own demise.Sad a life is lost, but he made a choice & paid the price.— Dawn Clary (@DawnDdcbell) June 13, 2019
Memphis protesters hurl bricks and rocks at police,wounding 24 officers in outcry over a man's death - CNN https://t.co/pl1Tu6aDxh
The way people are talking about frayser is disgustingggggg, it’s a community mourning yet another murder of a young black man by police and they have every last right in the world to be livid— Taylor (@_Gothspice) June 13, 2019
If you care more about police having rocks thrown at them than a human being being shot 16 times in the back.....you and your soul is owned by the state and I feel sorry for you..#justiceforBrandon— Marco Pavé (@KingofMarco) June 13, 2019
As Memphis fills the streets in response to the police shooting of #BrandonWebber, the 21 year old's mother is in labor with his sibling who isn't even born yet and already cannot be protected from enduring the daily trauma of being Black in America. https://t.co/Jtx0FvqBDs— rafael (@rafaelshimunov) June 13, 2019
Say his name #BrandonWebber murdered in Memphis tonight by US Marshall’s, supported by MPD. The community is devastated AGAIN. People in the streets with righteous anger then tear gas was deployed. On the scene, activists from all our movements and @tamisawyer #BlackLivesMatter— Women's March - Tennessee (@WMWTenn) June 13, 2019
You can NOT label this young man as a drug dealer he was a honor student, who attended the University of Memphis, strived for greatness even though the odds were against him even more as he grew up. He was changing becoming a better man everyday by his family #justiceforBrandon pic.twitter.com/D6HP4jyPO4— Ronni Williams (@ronni_2k) June 13, 2019
If Memphis goes up in flames remember this— Kamau (@KamauWaset) June 13, 2019
1. Stores are not more important than Black Lives
2. Police cars are not more important than Black Lives
3. Respectability is not more important than Black Lives
Our outrage is righteous and it will be heard. WE MATTER#BrandonWebber
Showing 1-5 of 5