'Say His Name #BrandonWebber:' Memphis Responds to Officer-Involved Shooting

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Memphis https://t.co/duWkKuuctK — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019

MEDIA: TBI Agents are responding to scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 2000 block of Durham in Memphis involving members of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshal Service. PIO @TBIKeli is headed to the scene & will provide additional info when possible pic.twitter.com/ZR3BDtTKje — TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 13, 2019

Old Allen Station officers received a call for assistance from the US Mashals regarding a shooting that had occurred in the 2000 block of Durham. MPD is now on the scene assisting with traffic control. No MPD officer was involved in a shooting. This is an active scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2019

A man whose fatal shooting by US marshals sparked an outcry overnight in Memphis, Tennessee, is identified as Brandon Webber. At least 24 officers and deputies were injured in the melee. https://t.co/Zjhb8gUERK pic.twitter.com/4vJgUyczrB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 13, 2019

We are closely monitoring the reports of riots in the North Memphis, TN community of #Frayser following a law-enforcement involved shooting. — NAACP (@NAACP) June 13, 2019

“Riot” distracts and distances people from the depth of what’s occurring. And allows them to turn their backs on the community expressing hurt.



I’m done for the night before my team tries to disable my account but these things must be said. — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) June 13, 2019

This was a riot not a protest. By this story the deceased individual caused his own demise.Sad a life is lost, but he made a choice & paid the price.

Memphis protesters hurl bricks and rocks at police,wounding 24 officers in outcry over a man's death - CNN https://t.co/pl1Tu6aDxh — Dawn Clary (@DawnDdcbell) June 13, 2019

The way people are talking about frayser is disgustingggggg, it’s a community mourning yet another murder of a young black man by police and they have every last right in the world to be livid — Taylor (@_Gothspice) June 13, 2019

If you care more about police having rocks thrown at them than a human being being shot 16 times in the back.....you and your soul is owned by the state and I feel sorry for you..#justiceforBrandon — Marco Pavé (@KingofMarco) June 13, 2019

As Memphis fills the streets in response to the police shooting of #BrandonWebber, the 21 year old's mother is in labor with his sibling who isn't even born yet and already cannot be protected from enduring the daily trauma of being Black in America. https://t.co/Jtx0FvqBDs — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) June 13, 2019

Say his name #BrandonWebber murdered in Memphis tonight by US Marshall’s, supported by MPD. The community is devastated AGAIN. People in the streets with righteous anger then tear gas was deployed. On the scene, activists from all our movements and @tamisawyer #BlackLivesMatter — Women's March - Tennessee (@WMWTenn) June 13, 2019

You can NOT label this young man as a drug dealer he was a honor student, who attended the University of Memphis, strived for greatness even though the odds were against him even more as he grew up. He was changing becoming a better man everyday by his family #justiceforBrandon pic.twitter.com/D6HP4jyPO4 — Ronni Williams (@ronni_2k) June 13, 2019

If Memphis goes up in flames remember this



1. Stores are not more important than Black Lives



2. Police cars are not more important than Black Lives



3. Respectability is not more important than Black Lives



Our outrage is righteous and it will be heard. WE MATTER#BrandonWebber — Kamau (@KamauWaset) June 13, 2019

Memphis responded with sadness and outrage to last night's shooting of 21-year-old Brandon Webber by the United States Marshal Service.We've collected tweets and posts below. But first, here's the official word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)."At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Frayser Community of Memphis Wednesday evening.Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7 p.m., multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered a male, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street as he was getting into a vehicle. While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon. The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured.This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents and forensic scientists continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her review.As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com."Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to help the Marshals Service and assist with traffic control.Various news reports said some 300 showed up at the scene. It all made national news.The local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said it was watching the situation.Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer asked the NAACP to choose words carefully.At least one disagreed with Sawyer.Plenty of people disagreed with that, too.Some braced for what could be coming next.