Thursday, June 13, 2019

'Say His Name #BrandonWebber:' Memphis Responds to Officer-Involved Shooting

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER
  • Twitter

Memphis responded with sadness and outrage to last night's shooting of 21-year-old Brandon Webber by the United States Marshal Service.

We've collected tweets and posts below. But first, here's the official word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

"At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Frayser Community of Memphis Wednesday evening.


Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 7 p.m., multiple officers with the United States Marshals Service – Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force encountered a male, wanted on multiple warrants, outside of a home in the 2700 block of Durham Street as he was getting into a vehicle. While attempting to stop the individual, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officers’ vehicles multiple times before exiting with a weapon. The officers fired striking and killing the individual. No officers were injured.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Special Agents and forensic scientists continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for her review.


As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com."

Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to help the Marshals Service and assist with traffic control.


Various news reports said some 300 showed up at the scene. It all made national news.


The local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said it was watching the situation.


Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer asked the NAACP to choose words carefully.


At least one disagreed with Sawyer.


Plenty of people disagreed with that, too.



Some braced for what could be coming next.

click to enlarge TWITTER
  • Twitter
click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-06-13_at_10.29.04_am.png

