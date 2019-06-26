Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Supreme Court Strikes Down Tennessee Liquor Law

Posted By on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 10:15 AM

The Ketchums outside Kimbrough Towers Fine Wine
  • Institute for Justice
  • The Ketchums outside Kimbrough Towers Fine Wine


The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Tennessee's two-year residency requirement to get a liquor store license Wednesday morning.

Doug and Mary Ketchum, owners of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits, brought the suit late last year. They bought the store in 2017 but the Tennessee Wine & Spirits Retailers Association threatened to sue the state Alcohol Beverage Commission if the Ketchums were approved for a license, citing residency requirements in state law. (See our full story below.)

Supreme Court Justices issued their opinion Wednesday morning in a 7-2 decision. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas cast the dissenting votes.

"The provision expressly discriminates against nonresidents and has at best a highly attenuated relationship to public health or safety,” reads the prevailing opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito.

Read the entire opinion here.

