Supreme Court Strikes Down Tennessee Liquor Law

The Ketchums outside Kimbrough Towers Fine Wine

The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Tennessee's two-year residency requirement to get a liquor store license Wednesday morning.Doug and Mary Ketchum, owners of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits, brought the suit late last year. They bought the store in 2017 but the Tennessee Wine & Spirits Retailers Association threatened to sue the state Alcohol Beverage Commission if the Ketchums were approved for a license, citing residency requirements in state law. (See our full story below.)Supreme Court Justices issued their opinion Wednesday morning in a 7-2 decision. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas cast the dissenting votes."The provision expressly discriminates against nonresidents and has at best a highly attenuated relationship to public health or safety,” reads the prevailing opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito.Read the entire opinion here