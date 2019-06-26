Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Supreme Court Strikes Down Tennessee Liquor Law
By Toby Sells
on Wed, Jun 26, 2019 at 10:15 AM
The Ketchums outside Kimbrough Towers Fine Wine
The U.S. Supreme Court struck down Tennessee's two-year residency requirement to get a liquor store license Wednesday morning.
Doug and Mary Ketchum, owners of Kimbrough Wine and Spirits, brought the suit late last year. They bought the store in 2017 but the Tennessee Wine & Spirits Retailers Association threatened to sue the state Alcohol Beverage Commission if the Ketchums were approved for a license, citing residency requirements in state law. (See our full story below.)
Supreme Court Justices issued their opinion
Wednesday morning in a 7-2 decision. Justice Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas cast the dissenting votes.
"The provision expressly discriminates against nonresidents and has at best a highly attenuated relationship to public health or safety,” reads the prevailing opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito.
Read the entire opinion here
.
