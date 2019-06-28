Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Friday, June 28, 2019

Memphis Tourism Broke Records Last Year

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Beale Street remains Tennessee's No.1 tourist destination.
  • Beale Street remains Tennessee's No.1 tourist destination.

Music is the core of an economic engine that brought a record 11.8 million visitors to Memphis last year who brought (and left) $3.5 billion here, according to Memphis Tourism’s latest figures.

Memphis Tourism is the area’s official destination marketing organization. In its annual MEMTalks industry event Thursday, Tourism officials announced the new record.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-06-28_at_10.47.37_am.png

“As we celebrate our history as the home of blues, soul, and rock-and-roll, as an organization, we’ve also worked aggressively to set the stage for future growth and new development for tourism as an economic engine for our community, one that generates $1.13 billion in annual wages in Shelby County,” said Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism president and CEO. “In the first few months of the year, we are very encouraged by the growth in visitation that we are already seeing in 2019, up 7 percent over 2018.”
click to enlarge Kevin Kane
  • Kevin Kane


The report said “music continues to be the core motivator for visitors” coming to Memphis. Peak tourist season falls between March and October here “when 1 million plus visitors arrive in Memphis and Shelby County each month.”

click to enlarge screen_shot_2019-06-28_at_10.47.23_am.png

Tourism is booming alongside the development boom happening in Memphis, the report said, noting the surge in hotel rooms here.

”There are over 50 new hotels recently opened, under construction, or in planning across Memphis and Shelby County, with 15 of those hotel projects located in Downtown Memphis. The Downtown core will eventually see the addition of over 2,000 new hotel rooms, adding to current inventory of (more than) 4,000 Downtown hotel rooms.”

CITY OF MEMPHIS
  • City of Memphis

Those rooms will be needed, according to Tourism, as the renovation of the Memphis Convention Center nears completion. The center will feature a column-free 118,000-square-foot main exhibit hall, a new exterior concourse and pre-function space, 46 breakout rooms, secondary flex space that converts to a 67,500-square-foot ballroom — the largest in the region, according to Tourism — and a 28,000-square foot ballroom to host smaller events.

click to enlarge screenshot_2017-12-29_at_12.31.27_pm.png

“This long anticipated renovation will make Memphis competitive in the meetings and conventions market, while complementing the already strong leisure market segment,” Kane said. “A vital civic project, this will transform our city’s convention center into a modern showplace that preserves its status as a major economic engine for the destination.”

Where do Memphis tourists come from? In the U.S., they come mostly from Nashville, Dallas, Atlanta, Little Rock, and Chicago. From across the world, they come mostly from Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation