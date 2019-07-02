Schaffzin Named First Female Dean of U of M Law School

click to enlarge University of Memphis

Katharine Traylor Schaffzin

On Tuesday, Katharine Traylor Schaffzin was named the first female to ever serve as the dean of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.Schaffzin has been with the law school since 2009 and has spent most of the last year serving as the school’s interim dean.“I am humbled and honored to serve the University of Memphis in this capacity,” said Schaffzin in a statement. “It is a privilege to partner with the exceptional faculty of the law school and to work with our dedicated staff in promoting the success of our amazing students.“I am excited by the potential we have as a law school working together to impact the lives of our students and the legal community in Memphis and beyond. I hope to continue our community partnerships, as well as to grow new relationships, through which the law school successfully trains and develops skilled attorneys while also advocating on behalf of the greater good.”Schaffzin joined the school 10 years ago as an assistant professor. She was the law school’s associate dean of academic affairs from 2017 to 2018 and director of faculty development from 2012 to 2017.In 2016, Schaffzin was selected by the Faculty Senate to serve on the U of M board of trustees, where she held the role of chair of the Academic, Research and Student Success Committee.“Dean Schaffzin recognizes the opportunities and challenges facing the law school, which is so important not just for our university, but also for our community as a whole,” said Provost Tom Nenon. “She also has a clear vision of how the law school can face those challenges and continue to grow in quality and reputation as an outstanding destination for students choosing the legal profession.”Schaffzin said she wants to emphasize improved learning outcomes and expand the recruitment and retention of diverse students at the school.