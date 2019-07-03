Zoo Parking Problem? Nah. Go Valet.

click to enlarge Memphis Zoo

The Memphis Zoo, home to what was the most controversial parking problem in Memphis, has a newer, easier parking option for guests. (See the how-it-works video at the bottom.)Construction begins this month on a project that will add 415 new parking spaces for the Memphis Zoo. The project will forever end parking on the Overton Park Greensward.Zoo parking on the field has been a controversy for some three decades here. But it boiled again in 2016 and roiled until a plan was finalized in 2018. That plan will increase the number of parking spaces from 865 to 1,280."Parking construction begins in mid-July at Overton Park and Memphis Zoo. The first stage will focus exclusively on the Prentiss Place parking lot. Prentiss Place (the road) will be open to through traffic on all but three or four days during construction. It is anticipated that the first stage of construction will continue through October or November."But if you want to just avoid all that, valet that whip.Memphis Zoo announced a new valet service Wednesday. It's an add-on service, provided by A+ Parking Services, "which provides high-end valet parking for venues like Hardrock Café, The Orpheum, National Civil Rights Museum, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, and more.""The zoo’s valet attendants will not only make parking easier, but will unload and load coolers, strollers, backpacks and anything else guests bring along when visiting the zoo," reads a statement. "A text-to-retrieve option is available for visitors who choose valet, which allows them to text ahead of time and have their vehicle waiting."VIP valet parking at the zoo is offered at an additional cost of $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers."Wanna see what zoo valet looks like? Check it out here: