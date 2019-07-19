Friday Data Nerd-Out: Tennessee Power

click to enlarge
TIL Tennessee gets one-seventh of its total electricity from renewables and most of that is from hydropower. Also, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) generates 90 percent of the state's total electric energy.
MLGW
A solar panel array at Agricenter International.
This is all according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Today, I also learned there was such a thing as the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The EIA published a new data portal Friday packed with information about how the country — and each state in it — gets its power and how it uses it.
It’s not all about electricity, either. The data show that more than half of all power generated in Tennessee comes from petroleum. Electricity and natural gas come in second and third, respectively.
U.S. Energy Information Administration
When it does come to electricity in the Volunteer State, nearly half (42 percent) of ours comes from nuclear power, according to the EIA. Coal comes next (37 percent) and then renewables (10 percent).
Some other fun facts from the EIA: “Tennessee's one petroleum refinery, located in Memphis, can process about 180,000 barrels of crude oil per calendar day. The facility receives some its oil via a pipeline from Oklahoma.”
Nerd out on the data yourself here
.
You like state rankings? The EIA database is full of them. Some of them are below. Tennessee is the yellow bubble. Its national rank is above the bubble. Blue bubbles are all the other states.
