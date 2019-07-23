Innovative "SilentHike" Event Coming to Big River Crossing
Posted By Toby Sells
on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 11:47 AM
MindTravel/YouTube
A recent SilentHike event in New York City.
A new "meditative musical experience" invites hikers across Big River Crossing while they listen to a "silent" piano concert through wireless headphones.
Concert pianist Murray Hidary will bring his SilentHike concept to Memphis on Saturday, August 10th at 6 p.m. The hike is a part of Hidary's overall MindTravel experiences.
"MindTravel brings together Murray's passions for contemporary classical music, visual art, theoretical physics, and wisdom traditions," reads the website. "They are the four pillars of an integrated experience that seeks to explore an understanding of the universe at both the visible and hidden levels."
To learn more, here's Hidary's TEDx Talk on it:
The Memphis event is part of a 21-city tour of SilentHikes with walks through the Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Detroit's Riverwalk, Hunter Creek Trail in Aspen, Portland's Forest Park, and more.
"During the SilentHike session, MindTravelers will wear wireless headphones and embark on a hike with music, guidance, and thoughtful commentary from Hidary," reads a news release from MindTravel. "The hike will culminate in a 'silent' piano concert in the gardens.
"All the components — music, words, silence, visual cues — work synergistically to help participants connect with themselves and the world around them."
Here's what it looks like:
Played live by Hidary, "the evocative, improvisational piano music ignites freedom and expansiveness that amplifies the healing and inspirational power of being surrounded by beauty."
The event will begin with a short introduction and intention-setting session. The group will don their headphones at dusk for views of the Mississippi River and Mighty Lights.
MindTravel
Hidary playing during an event.
"All of the elements work together to create a contemplative and powerful creative journey, all while enveloped in the transcendent sounds of the beautiful, original MindTravel compositions," the company says.
The event is free but you have to register if you want to reserve some headphones.