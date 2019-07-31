MLGW Posts Low Energy Rates

click to enlarge

Memphis has the third-lowest energy rates among the biggest cities in the country, according to the latest figures from Memphis Light, Gas & Water (MLGW).Only Oklahoma City and San Antonio had better rates as of January. That’s when MLGW surveyed power companies across the country to see how Memphis stacks up on energy rates.In January, MLGW customers paid $260.54 on 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity, 200 cubic feet of gas and 10 cubic feet of water. Oklahoma City customers paid $226.70, and San Antonians paid $240.98.American cities with the highest energy rates were New York City ($683.41), Boston ($632.85), and Los Angeles ($555.50).MLGW has had the lowest rates in the country 16 times since 1992, according to the utility, a division of the city of Memphis.“MLGW’s financial management remains a driving force in keeping utility bills as low as possible,” reads a statement from MLGW. “While inflation may have driven other prices up, MLGW’s rates over the past five years have stayed in a fairly steady range.”