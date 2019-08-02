FedEx Invests Another $450M in $1.1B Hub Project

click to enlarge FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. will invest an additional $450 million in its $1.1 billion Memphis Hub modernization project, according to state and company officials on Friday.The company announced the modernization project in March 2018. That project includes a new sort facility, installation of state-of-the-art systems, and construction of a new bulk truckload building to support changing e-commerce needs, according to the company.The total investment is now more than $1.5 billion over the next six years. The project is expect to be complete by 2025. The hub now employs more than 11,000 people.“FedEx continues to be both a global leader and a Tennessee icon,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said in a statement. “In a fast-paced market, we are proud of this company for continuing to invest with an eye on the future and supporting more than 30,000 Memphis area employees.”Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx said the hub improvements will allow the company to “continue to provide outstanding service to our customers around the world and the best workplace for the thousands of FedEx team members who make our Memphis World Hub operations possible every day and night.”