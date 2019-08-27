Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Group Calls for Memphians to Record, Share Stories

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge StoryCorps' mobile recording booth
  • StoryCorps' mobile recording booth

Have an interesting story to share with the world?


Well, one New York-based organization is giving Memphians a chance to do just that, beginning next month.


StoryCorps, whose mission is to “preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world,” is partnering with WKNO to record and share stories of Memphis.


StoryCorp’s mobile recording booth will be parked at Crosstown Concourse September 10th through October 9th to gather stories from Memphians.

StoryCorp’s mobile recording booth will be parked at Crosstown Concourse September 10th through October 9th. click to tweet

The goal is to give people from different backgrounds, typically two friends or loved ones at a time, the opportunity to record a meaningful 40-minute conversation or interview with each other. The conversations will then be archived at the Library of Congress in the American Folklife Center. To sign up for a slot, go here.


StoryCorps’ stop in Memphis is a part of its 2019 cross-country, story-collecting mobile tour that also includes stops in Flint, Michigan, Washington D.C., and Yuma, Arizona.


Since StoryCorps launched its mobile tour in 2005, it has recorded nearly 75,000 interviews from more than 150,000 participants across the country. The group calls its tours “one of the largest oral history projects of its kind.”


Watch the video below to learn more about StoryCorps' work.


Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation