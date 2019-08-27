Group Calls for Memphians to Record, Share Stories

click to enlarge StoryCorps' mobile recording booth

Have an interesting story to share with the world?

Well, one New York-based organization is giving Memphians a chance to do just that, beginning next month.

StoryCorps, whose mission is to “preserve and share humanity’s stories in order to build connections between people and create a more just and compassionate world,” is partnering with WKNO to record and share stories of Memphis.

StoryCorp’s mobile recording booth will be parked at Crosstown Concourse September 10th through October 9th to gather stories from Memphians.

The goal is to give people from different backgrounds, typically two friends or loved ones at a time, the opportunity to record a meaningful 40-minute conversation or interview with each other. The conversations will then be archived at the Library of Congress in the American Folklife Center. To sign up for a slot, go here.

StoryCorps’ stop in Memphis is a part of its 2019 cross-country, story-collecting mobile tour that also includes stops in Flint, Michigan, Washington D.C., and Yuma, Arizona.

Since StoryCorps launched its mobile tour in 2005, it has recorded nearly 75,000 interviews from more than 150,000 participants across the country. The group calls its tours “one of the largest oral history projects of its kind.”

Watch the video below to learn more about StoryCorps' work.