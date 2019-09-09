Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, September 9, 2019

Tennessee Joins Google Investigation

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 3:48 PM

Tennessee has joined a nationwide investigation of Google, a move announced Monday by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery.

A coalition of 50 attorneys general will review the tech giant’s “overarching control of online advertising markets and search traffic that may have led to anticompetitive behavior that harms consumers,” according to a news release from Slatery’s office.

“Tennessee has significant concerns about the practices of the leading tech platforms and the effect of these practices on the market,” said Slatery. “Extreme market concentration in the technology industry stifles innovation. As a result, consumers inevitably suffer, the quality of available services diminishes, and industry leaders eventually leverage their market dominance to extract monopoly prices.”

The review will focus on Google’s business practices in accordance with state and federal antitrust laws. Legal experts from each state will work in cooperation with federal authorities to assess competitive conditions for online services and ”ensure that Americans have access to open digital markets.”
Slatery said past investigations of Google uncovered violations that ranged from advertising illegal drugs in the United States to three antitrust actions brought by the European Commission.

“None of these previous investigations, however, fully address the source of Google’s sustained market power and its ability to engage in serial and repeated anticompetitive business practices with the intention to protect, maintain, and expand that power,” according to Slatery.

