Printer's Alley Closed as a Nuisance

Printer's Alley on Cleveland

A Wednesday hearing will determine whether or not a Midtown bar known for drug use and sales can re-open or be forced to close permanently.Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich announced Sunday that Printer’s Alley was closed as a public nuisance. The move comes after an investigation showed the bar to have a pattern ”of narcotics trafficking, unlicensed liquor sales, and other criminal activity,” according to Weirich.That investigation found that the bar on Cleveland has drawn 61 calls to police from 2015 to 2018 for drug sales, usage, burglaries, and weapons.“In recent months the Memphis Police Department (MPD) Organized Crime Unit has made multiple undercover purchases of narcotics and illegal liquor from employees and patrons of Printers Alley,” reads a statement from Weirich’s office.Weirich and Memphis city attorney Bruce McMullen said the nuisance petition is an effort to stop “a long-term and worsening problem of criminal activity occurring at Printers Alley.”The nuisance petition and temporary injunction was signed by Environmental Court Judge Patrick Dandridge. A hearing is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday where owners will have an opportunity to show why the temporary closure should not be made permanent. Defendants named in the petition are Peter Wofford and Anthony McVay.Officials pointed out that Printers Alley is less than a half mile from Bellevue Middle School, St. John’s Methodist Church, Central High School, E.H. Crump Stadium, 1st Class Montessori School, and is adjacent to the Broadmoor Apartments.