Station-Based Scooters to Launch in Memphis Next Week

click to enlarge OjO

A new type of scooter is coming to Memphis next week. In partnership with Explore Bike Share, OjO is bringing 250 station-based scooters to the city.

Unlike the city’s current fleet of scooters, OjO scooters, which reach up to 18 miles per hour, give riders the option to stand or sit. Riders pay $1.25 to begin riding and an additional $.20 per minute.

The scooters will initially be docked at the following EBS stations:





• AutoZone Park

• Beale Street Landing

• Bellevue and McLemore

• Cooper and Oliver

• Crosstown Concourse

• Downtown YMCA

• Edge Triangle

• FedExForum Plaza

• Front and Court

• Front and Vance

• Hudson Transit Center

• Loflin Yard

• Madison and Avalon

• Madison and Cleveland

• Madison and Manassas

• Madison and Marshall

• Main and Adams

• Main and Talbot

• Main and Union

• Marshall and Monroe

• McLean and Poplar

• Memphis Convention Center

• Memphis Zoo

• Mississippi and Walker

• Overton Square

• Peabody and McLean

• Second and Beale

• Southern College of Optometry

• Tennessee and G.E. Patterson

EBS will assume the daily maintenance and operations of the scooters.



“They’re disciplined, thoughtful, and safety-focused like us,” EBS executive director Trey Moore said of OjO. “We’re partnering with OjO to provide on-the-ground management while missionally growing shared mobility for all of Memphis. We’ll be able to create shared mobility hubs throughout our service area.”

The scooters will launch Wednesday, October 23rd at the Cleveland Street Flea Market. Volunteers are needed to ride the scooters to stations around the city. Participants will get free breakfast from Curb Market, a free annual EBS pass, one $5 OjO pass, and a free helmet. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Memphis is the third city to receive OjO scooters behind Austin and Dallas.