Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

MLGW: 85 Percent of Power Restored, Remaining Work Will be "Tedious"

Posted By on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 1:36 PM

MLGW
  • MLGW

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) officials said Tuesday afternoon that 85 percent of customers’ power has been restored following Monday morning’s storm.


Approximately 6,500 customers are still without power, down from 43,000 early Monday. Crews comprised of about 600 personnel are “actively working” to restore power, the utility said.


The remaining restoration efforts will focus first on schools and heavily impacted areas. The utility said moving forward the work will be "more tedious as we continue to assess widespread outages in Shelby County." 


MLGW also said there is “extensive damage” that must be repaired before power can be restored in some areas. Repairs include resetting damaged poles, restringing fallen and torn wires, and cutting and removing tree parts.


Residents who have damaged meters are required to have them repaired before power can be restored.


To report a power outage, customers can call 901-544-6500. For an emergency such as gas leaks or downed electrical lines, customers should call 901-528-4465.


View MLGW's outage map here

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation