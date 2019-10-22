MLGW: 85 Percent of Power Restored, Remaining Work Will be "Tedious"

MLGW

Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) officials said Tuesday afternoon that 85 percent of customers’ power has been restored following Monday morning’s storm.

Approximately 6,500 customers are still without power, down from 43,000 early Monday. Crews comprised of about 600 personnel are “actively working” to restore power, the utility said.

The remaining restoration efforts will focus first on schools and heavily impacted areas. The utility said moving forward the work will be "more tedious as we continue to assess widespread outages in Shelby County."

MLGW also said there is “extensive damage” that must be repaired before power can be restored in some areas. Repairs include resetting damaged poles, restringing fallen and torn wires, and cutting and removing tree parts.

Residents who have damaged meters are required to have them repaired before power can be restored.

To report a power outage, customers can call 901-544-6500. For an emergency such as gas leaks or downed electrical lines, customers should call 901-528-4465.