Wednesday, October 23, 2019

MLGW: Damaged Infrastructure Complicates Power Restoration

Posted By on Wed, Oct 23, 2019 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge MLGW president J.T. Young on site with restoration crew - MLGW
  • MLGW
  • MLGW president J.T. Young on site with restoration crew

As the number of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers without power as a result of Monday morning’s storm dropped to just under 2,700 Wednesday, the utility’s officials say damage to its infrastructure will “complicate” further restoration efforts.


Monday’s storm, which initially left 43,000 customers without power, brought winds of up to 65 miles per hour through parts of the city, with a moderate or EF-1 tornado hitting in some areas.


MLGW said Wednesday that the tornado hit one of its sub-station's “complex infrastructure,” which “complicates restoration efforts.” The utility also said that its crews continue to find damage in the Parkway Village area. There, many properties have line damage, which the utility said can be time consuming to repair.


“MLGW crews will work quickly, safely, and around the clock to restore services,” the utility said.


MLGW noted that tree parts must be cleared from power lines before crews can begin repairing them. Additionally, customers with damaged meters must have them repaired by an electrician before power can be restored to their homes.


A total of 26 crews from other areas have joined MLGW’s crews in restoration efforts.

Assistance


The Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office, the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, and the American Red Cross Mid-South Chapter are opening a resource center to assist those affected by the storm.


The Multi-Agency Resource Center is located at Olivet Baptist Church, 4450 Knight Arnold Road. The center’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 24th and Friday, October 25th and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th.


Additionally, for displaced residents, the American Red Cross has opened a 24-hour shelter at the Marian Hale Community Center, 4791 Willow Road.


To report storm damage, residents can complete a Shelby County Storm Damage Report here.


