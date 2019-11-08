Friday, November 8, 2019
MEMernet: Rainbows, Woman Yelling at a Cat, and a $20 Popeye's Sandwich
Posted
By Toby Sells
on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 1:14 PM
Storms here earlier this week yielded mega-pixels of internet gold as several captured and shared a colorful rainbow that spanned the Memphis sky afterwards.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
Reddit user DilligentMess pretty much summed it up.
click to enlarge
The Woman Yelling at a Cat meme
landed hard in Memphis this week, too.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
-
Roger Rowe/Facebook — by @kingpindacomposer
Finally, Reddit user DOSBrony was scrolling in the local Facebook Marketplace when he found this rare offering out of Collierville.
click to enlarge
Tags: MEMernet, rainbow, Woman Yelling at a Cat, Popeye's, Image