Friday, November 8, 2019

MEMernet: Rainbows, Woman Yelling at a Cat, and a $20 Popeye's Sandwich

Posted By on Fri, Nov 8, 2019 at 1:14 PM

JON SPARKS/FACEBOOK
  • Jon Sparks/Facebook
Storms here earlier this week yielded mega-pixels of internet gold as several captured and shared a colorful rainbow that spanned the Memphis sky afterwards.
 
FLYINGMUNKAY/REDDIT
  • Flyingmunkay/Reddit
click to enlarge VOLFAN1983XXX/REDDIT
  • Volfan1983xxx/Reddit
click to enlarge TERIYAKITRAN/REDDIT
  • TeriyakiTran/Reddit
Reddit user DilligentMess pretty much summed it up.

click to enlarge DILLIGENTMESS/REDDIT
  • DilligentMess/Reddit

The Woman Yelling at a Cat meme landed hard in Memphis this week, too.

click to enlarge SAVVYSTEVE/REDDIT
  • SavvySteve/Reddit
click to enlarge BARRETT316/REDDIT
  • barrett316/Reddit
click to enlarge ALLAN CREASY/FACEBOOK
  • Allan Creasy/Facebook
RIPRO83/IMGUR
  • ripro83/Imgur
click to enlarge ROGER ROWE/FACEBOOK — BY @KINGPINDACOMPOSER
  • Roger Rowe/Facebook — by @kingpindacomposer

Finally, Reddit user DOSBrony was scrolling in the local Facebook Marketplace when he found this rare offering out of Collierville.

click to enlarge DOSBRONY/REDDIT
  • DOSBrony/Reddit
 

