MEMernet: Rainbows, Woman Yelling at a Cat, and a $20 Popeye's Sandwich

Storms here earlier this week yielded mega-pixels of internet gold as several captured and shared a colorful rainbow that spanned the Memphis sky afterwards.Reddit user DilligentMess pretty much summed it up.The Woman Yelling at a Cat meme landed hard in Memphis this week, too.Finally, Reddit user DOSBrony was scrolling in the local Facebook Marketplace when he found this rare offering out of Collierville.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.