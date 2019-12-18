Inside Memphis Business CEOs of the Year Announced

click to enlarge
Clockwise from top left: Dr. James Downing, George Hernandez, William J. “Will” Chase, Jr., Briggette Green.
Inside Memphis Business
magazine has announced its 2020 CEO of the Year honorees.
The four leaders are Dr. James Downing of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in the 1000+ employees category, George Hernandez of Campbell Clinic (200-1000 employees), William J. “Will” Chase, Jr. of Triumph Bank (50-200 employees), and Briggette Green of TopCat Masonry Contractors, LLC (up to 50 employees).
This is the eighth year of the awards that are given to exceptional leaders who set the standards of success in their fields. They were selected by a panel from Contemporary Media, Inc., which publishes IMB
as well as the Memphis Flyer
, Memphis
magazine, and Memphis Parent
.
Downing, president and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, oversees an organization that blends clinical care with scientific research using a nonprofit operational model. He created a $7 billion, six-year strategy for accelerating cures for cancer and other childhood diseases and is planning a follow-up strategic plan.
- Hernandez is CEO of Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics and executive director of the Campbell Foundation. He is overseeing construction of a new 120,000 square-foot, four-story medical facility, equipped with more physical therapy and imaging suites, eight outpatient surgery rooms, and state-of-the-art medical technology. It is expected to create 185 new jobs over the next three years.
- Chase is president, CEO and founding board member of Triumph Bank, founded in 2005, and has 37 years of commercial and retail banking experience in the region, with a focus on building relationships within the community.
- Green leads TopCat Masonry Contractors, a first-generation, family-owned-and-operated company. She co-founded TAP Apprenticeship Program with two other construction companies to bring awareness and help prospects earn a living wage while developing a life-long skill set.
An awards breakfast on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 will honor the CEOs at Hardin Hall at the Memphis Botanic Garden. Jack Soden of Elvis Presley Enterprises, one of the CEO winners from last year, will deliver the keynote speech.
Presenting sponsor is eBiz Solutions. Tickets are $25 and tables of 10 are available for $200. Get tickets here.