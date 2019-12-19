Verizon Launches New 5G Network in Memphis

click to enlarge Verizon



Verizon has launched its 5G Ultra Wideband network in Memphis, the company announced Thursday.

The 5G network, 20 times faster than the current 4G network, is now available on certain devices in parts of Downtown, Midtown, Cooper-Young, and East Memphis near landmarks including the National Civil Rights Museum, Overton Square, the Medical District, the Liberty Bowl, Eastgate Shopping Center, and Oak Court Mall.

Memphis is the 22nd city in the country to get Verizon’s 5G network, which provides “near real-time mobile experiences with super-fast speeds.”

The network allows users to video chat with almost no lag, download large files quickly, and stream with virtually no lag, according to Verizon. The network also creates the capacity to support more devices in one place at the same time.

Verizon said the network has the potential to affect “artificial intelligence, education, healthcare, robotics, virtual reality, augmented reality, autonomous vehicles, wearables, and the Internet of Things (IoT).”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the addition of the 5G network will help the city recruit and retain companies.

“We’re experiencing economic growth like we haven’t seen in decades,” Strickland said. “Verizon’s new 5G network in Memphis adds another strong tool to recruit and retain companies. It will help us attract entrepreneurs who will use this technology to invent the next big thing we all can’t live without. It shows the world our momentum, and that Memphis is open for business.”