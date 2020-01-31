Register by Monday to Vote in the Tennessee Primary

click to enlarge
Super Tuesday in Tennessee is coming fast (Tuesday, March 3rd). If you want to vote and haven't registered, you have until this Monday, February 3rd, to get 'er done.
Go to GoVoteTN.com
, the online voter registration system set up by the Tennessee Secretary of State's office. (Or scan the QR code in the above graphic). Any U.S. citizen with a driver’s license or a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security can register online.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.com or pick up an application in person from the county election commission, county clerk, register of deeds, or public library. Completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked to the local county election commission office by February 3rd.
Early voting begins Wednesday, February 12th and runs Mondays through Saturdays until Tuesday, February 25th.