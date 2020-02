Memphis Animal Services/Facebook

This graphic, posted to Facebook Saturday by Memphis Animal Services (MAS), shows the work of the agency last year. But MAS said the work was not done alone."Hopefully, as you review these stats, you’ll see an ongoing theme: collaboration," reads the post (see below). "The pets at your city shelter are not saved by the shelter alone. It takes a huge network of people from Memphis and beyond, from adopters and rescue partners, to volunteers and fosters, to community and media partners."Ten years ago in 2009, just 19 percent of the pets who came to MAS left the shelter alive. In 2019 with your help, 89.8 percent of the pets were saved."See the original post here: