Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Lawmakers Want Tigers, Vols Match-Up Each Year

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 1:40 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-02-05_at_1.30.50_pm.png

Two Memphis lawmakers want to ensure the University of Memphis Tigers and the University of Tennessee Volunteers play each other each year.

State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Memphis) and Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) filed a resolution Wednesday that would ensure that the two schools’ football teams and men’s basketball teams would meet at least once per year during regular-season play.

“While Coach Hardaway welcomes playing the University of Tennessee in basketball, Coach Calipari strongly opposed the idea, and future coaches could do the same,” said Sen. Kelsey. “These are major Tennessee teams. While coaches may come and go, there is no reason these teams should not face each other every year or that such contests be omitted from their schedules.”

The Tigers and Vols met on the court in December. But the football teams haven't played since 2010. The bill would ensure the basketball teams would play “during future regular seasons. The legislation would be effective for the football teams beginning in the 2025-2026 seasons to provide for advanced scheduling.
These are major Tennessee teams. click to tweet
“I had a brief informal conversation with UT President Randy Boyd about this matter,” Parkinson said. “I think he gets the importance of this rivalry for our state, and the economic impact it will provide.”

Kelsey said, “The fan base remains strong in Tennessee and wants to see this match-up every season. Tennessee fans deserve to see the two oldest programs in the state battle it out every year.”

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation