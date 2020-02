TN Lawmaker Wants CNN, WaPo Labelled as "Fake News"

click to enlarge Micah Van Huss/Twitter

Thank you Todd Starnes for having me on the ToddCast to talk about Fake News! https://t.co/v3D8DgrD0R — Micah Van Huss (@MicahVanHuss) February 3, 2020

The State of Tennessee recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as fake news and part of the media wing of the Democrat Party.



I've filed HJR 779 on behalf of a constituency that's tired of fake news and Republicans who don't fight.



Follow it's progress: https://t.co/7qp6E7q9LT pic.twitter.com/XyqQETtLKy — Micah Van Huss (@MicahVanHuss) January 29, 2020

Today a real Tennessee state House committee will hear a real House Joint Resolution from a real Tennessee House member to label CNN andas “fake news.”On the agenda for the real Constitutional Protections and Sentencing Subcommittee, is HJR 0079 by Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough).“Resolves to recognize CNN andas fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party, and further resolves to condemn such media outlets for denigrating our citizens and implying that they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with their blood.”Van Huss explained the resolution to conservative talk show host (and self-proclaimed Memphian) Todd Starnes, on his podcast, "the ToddCast.” Van Huss said the resolution stems from reports last fall from both news outlets that labeled supporters of President Donald Trump as “part of a cult.”Further, Van Huss said CNN recently “mocked Trump supporters for being rude, basically as hayseed hicks.” Van Huss said in 2016 that more than 60 percent of Tennesseans voted for Trump.“My constituents are tired of these elitists in the media for denigrating them,” Van Huss told Starnes. “They’re tired of Republicans who don’t fight.”Van Huss said his Republican colleagues in Nashville were “excited” about the legislation and that he is “looking forward to making this statement on behalf of all Tennesseans.”Some northeast Tennessee lawmakers told Bristol, Virginia's WCYB News 5 that the resolution isn't necessary.The resolution has 13 House co-sponsors, including Rep. Andy Holt (R-Dresden).