TN Lawmaker Wants CNN, WaPo Labelled as "Fake News"

Further, Van Huss said CNN recently “mocked Trump supporters for being rude, basically as hayseed hicks.” Van Huss said in 2016 that more than 60 percent of Tennesseans voted for Trump.
Thank you Todd Starnes for having me on the ToddCast to talk about Fake News! https://t.co/v3D8DgrD0R— Micah Van Huss (@MicahVanHuss) February 3, 2020
Some northeast Tennessee lawmakers told Bristol, Virginia's WCYB News 5 that the resolution isn't necessary.
The State of Tennessee recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as fake news and part of the media wing of the Democrat Party.— Micah Van Huss (@MicahVanHuss) January 29, 2020
I've filed HJR 779 on behalf of a constituency that's tired of fake news and Republicans who don't fight.
Follow it's progress: https://t.co/7qp6E7q9LT pic.twitter.com/XyqQETtLKy
