Friday, February 14, 2020

Road-Rage Woman Waves Gun, Impersonates Cop, Busted By Cop

Posted By on Fri, Feb 14, 2020 at 3:32 PM

click to enlarge 201_poplar_ave_memphis_tn.jpg

Pro tip: If you're going to impersonate a police officer, make sure you're not doing it in front of a real police officer.

Pro tip 2: Memphis police officers can be found at the buildings at 201 Poplar.

Linda Turner, 59, was convicted this week on a bevy of charges. All of them were related to an incident two years ago in which she pointed a gun at a pedestrian and her two-year-old granddaughter and then impersonated a police officer.

Here are the details from Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich's office:

"The incident happened on September 16th, 2017, when a woman, 48, and her granddaughter were crossing Poplar at Fourth Street.

Turner began honking her horn and gesturing toward the woman because she was walking too slowly, and the two then exchanged words. A witness said Turner then rolled down her window and pointed a loaded handgun at the pedestrian and her granddaughter.

When the pedestrian threatened to call police, Turner replied, 'I am the police.' A police officer at nearby 201 Poplar observed the disturbance and placed Turner under arrest."

Turner is free on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced next month by Judge Jennifer Mitchell. Turner was convicted on charges this week of reckless endangerment and attempted criminal impersonation of a police officer.

