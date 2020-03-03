Memphians Respond to Deadly Nashville Storm

Severe weather and tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning affecting Nashville and surrounding areas.





A total of 22 people were killed as a result, according to the most recent update by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

Additionally, the storm caused damage to homes, businesses, power lines, and infrastructure. A state of emergency has been declared and TEMA has activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan.



Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that the storms "devastated our community."

In response to the devastation in Nashville, many here turned to Twitter to express support for those affected by the storm.





Nashville and Middle Tennessee, we send our love to you. https://t.co/to77Vu0WIL — City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 3, 2020

Thoughts and prayers with Nashville as they deal with the aftermath of last night’s storm. Memphis Emergency Response teams stand ready to help if needed. — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) March 3, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the many people in Nashville and the surrounding areas who have been affected by the tornado and last night’s storms. — Sen. Sara Kyle (@SaraforTN) March 3, 2020

Last night a tornado touched down in Nashville & other parts of middle Tennessee. I am fine, but am praying for the families that were devastated by this storm. Some people lost homes & businesses, others lost their lives. Please send a prayer up for the 615 & surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/Cd4zceEaKI — Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) March 3, 2020

Our hearts go out to all of our friends in Nashville recovering from last night’s tornadoes. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the entire community. We are with you. 💙#NashvilleStrong

📸 @stuart_deming pic.twitter.com/bMuKp9uCeS — Memphis Chamber (@MemphisChamber) March 3, 2020