Memphians Respond to Deadly Nashville Storm

Severe weather and tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning affecting Nashville and surrounding areas.
A total of 22 people were killed as a result, according to the most recent update by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).
Additionally, the storm caused damage to homes, businesses, power lines, and infrastructure. A state of emergency has been declared and TEMA has activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that the storms "devastated our community."
In response to the devastation in Nashville, many here turned to Twitter to express support for those affected by the storm.
Nashville and Middle Tennessee, we send our love to you. https://t.co/to77Vu0WIL— City of Memphis (@CityOfMemphis) March 3, 2020
Thoughts and prayers with Nashville as they deal with the aftermath of last night’s storm. Memphis Emergency Response teams stand ready to help if needed.— Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) March 3, 2020
Wow! #PrayForNashville https://t.co/fylgHRsbVY— Rep. London Lamar (@RepLamar) March 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the many people in Nashville and the surrounding areas who have been affected by the tornado and last night’s storms.— Sen. Sara Kyle (@SaraforTN) March 3, 2020
Last night a tornado touched down in Nashville & other parts of middle Tennessee. I am fine, but am praying for the families that were devastated by this storm. Some people lost homes & businesses, others lost their lives. Please send a prayer up for the 615 & surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/Cd4zceEaKI— Senator Raumesh Akbari (@SenAkbari) March 3, 2020
Our hearts go out to all of our friends in Nashville recovering from last night’s tornadoes. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the entire community. We are with you. 💙#NashvilleStrong— Memphis Chamber (@MemphisChamber) March 3, 2020
📸 @stuart_deming pic.twitter.com/bMuKp9uCeS
Out of devastation comes solidarity, and we hope that you’ll join us as we #prayfornashville—that they may be safe, that they’ll remain strong, and that a light will come from these dark days ❤️ 📸: @Tennessean pic.twitter.com/sEhkPqbhcS— Choose901 (@choose901) March 3, 2020
Our thoughts are with #NashvilleTN and the Middle Tennessee communities affected by last night's tornadoes https://t.co/MBsbBDqmFy— Econ Growth Engine (@EcoGrowthEngine) March 3, 2020
Our friends over in Nashville have been hard at it this morning serving the citizens and visitors after a devastating tornado struck their city. We wish them the best while they do their work. #MusicCityBravest #Nashville #NashvilleTN #iaff #tn pic.twitter.com/RFgWcPMqa1— Memphis Fire Fighters (@mffa1784) March 3, 2020
Thinking about all of our #uthsc students, residents, fellows, postdocs, faculty, staff, alumni, patients, and friends in #Nashville this morning as we're learning more about this morning's tornado devastation.— UTHSC (@uthsc) March 3, 2020
To those in Nashville, our prayers are with you. Please be safe this morning!— Bluff City Virtual Reality (@bluffcityvr) March 3, 2020
Stay strong, Nashville. Our prayers are with all those affected.— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 3, 2020
We are with you in this tough time. #TeamTN | #allheart 💙💛🐻
Memphis sends love to our neighbors in Nashville. Y’all are in our hearts today 💔 @NashvilleScene has a list of resources with shelters and where to donate to recovery efforts, if you can contribute: https://t.co/b0Lmnr7R9G #nashvilletornado @visitmusiccity— Holly ❤️ I Love Memphis (@ilovememphis) March 3, 2020
Last night's tornado devastated many of our communities in Tennessee. Come down to the taproom tonight and we will donate a $1 from every beer we sell to Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. #prayfornashville @… https://t.co/qRMAqJuomU— High Cotton Taproom (@HighCottonTap) March 3, 2020
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.