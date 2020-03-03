Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Memphians Respond to Deadly Nashville Storm

Posted By on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 12:43 PM

TWITTER/SHANE MORRIS
  • Twitter/Shane Morris

Severe weather and tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning affecting Nashville and surrounding areas.


A total of 22 people were killed as a result, according to the most recent update by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).


Additionally, the storm caused damage to homes, businesses, power lines, and infrastructure. A state of emergency has been declared and TEMA has activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday that the storms "devastated our community." 


In response to the devastation in Nashville, many here turned to Twitter to express support for those affected by the storm.

And here are ways to help storm recovery efforts.

