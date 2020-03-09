Health Department Works to Contain Coronavirus, Says Risk for General Public Remains Low

Head of the Shelby County Health Department said Monday that 70 people are currently being quarantined after coming into contact with a Shelby County patient who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The Shelby County Health Department confirmed Sunday that the first Shelby County resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

The patient is now in good condition and under treatment in isolation at Baptist Memorial Hospital, according to the health department. The patient had recently traveled out of state, but not out of the country. No further details about the case will be shared to protect patient privacy, the department said.

The patient in Shelby County is the third to test positive for COVID-19 in Tennessee.

Alisa Haushalter, director of the county health department said Monday that the department is currently working with the Shelby County patient and any others who may have come into contact with them.

Haushalter said anyone who had face-to-face contact with the patient for more than 10 minutes without the proper protective gear, more than 100 people, has subsequently been quarantined “out of an abundance of caution.”

The individuals must be quarantined for 14 days at home with no visitors following their last exposure.

“Quarantining denotes and creates a lot of fear,” Haushalter said. “People that are quarantined pose absolutely no risk to the public. ... The goal has been to prevent COVID-19 from coming into communities. Once it’s in the communities, our second phase is containment, which is where we are in Shelby County.”

The department’s updates came at a joint press conference Monday with Shelby County Schools.

SCS said earlier Monday that a staff member assigned to Treadwell Elementary and Middle school had come into contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result has been placed on a 14-day cautionary quarantine.

Joris Ray, SCS superintendent, said “it’s critical that we fight fear with knowledge. The health and safety of our students, families, and staff members continue to be our highest priority.”

For now, Ray said there is no plan to close any SCS schools, until advised to do so by county health officials.

“As you know from previous inclement weather situations, closing schools is an extreme measure that can be disruptive for staff and families,” Ray said. “Let me be clear, at this time there has been no decision to close schools. All Shelby County Schools are open for learning and instruction.”

Ray continued: “We know right now there is a great deal of concern about the unknown. This is uncharted territory. My team is capable and developing a detailed response plan.”





Ray said SCS has formed an internal task force and policy group to respond to the “rapidly changing scenarios.”

Additionally, out of caution, Ray said SCS is suspending all school-sponsored international field trips for March and April.

Haushalter said that there is currently no immediate risk to schools or the general public. However, the health department has advised the public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses including COVID-19:

• Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available

• Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

• Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms

• Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people

The CDC recommends older persons (60 and over) and those with underlying chronic health conditions should stay home as much as possible and avoid crowds. Wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Older adults and individuals with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to COVID-1.

