Friday, March 13, 2020

Fighting Food Insecurity Amid School Closures

Posted By on Fri, Mar 13, 2020 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge MID-SOUTH FOOD BANK/FACEBOOK
  • Mid-South Food Bank/Facebook
Shelby County Schools announced Thursday that they would be taking precautions against coronavirus by closing all schools through March 30th, and many private schools and after-school programs have followed suit.

In the wake of the announcement, several collections and food drives have been started to ensure Memphis children do not go hungry during school closures, as many students rely upon the meals they get from school.

One way to get involved and fight food insecurity in Memphis during school closures is through the Mid-South Food Bank.

“As many Mid-South families prepare for schools to close due to the coronavirus and confirmed COVID-19 cases, Mid-South Food Bank is assembling 14-day food boxes full of nonperishable food for low-income and vulnerable populations," states a post on the Mid-South Food Bank Facebook page. "We're asking for your help to continue serving our hungry neighbors."

Monetary donations to Mid-South Food Bank can be made online.

Other groups, like Shelby County Schools and Freedom Preparatory Academy, will prepare sack lunches during the week of March 23rd, while organizations like the Dorothy Day House are currently accepting food items as well as monetary donations via their website.

