Governmental Announcements of Changes Dictated by COVID-19

Here, for the record, are announcements of various governmental agencies of actions taken (or inactions decreed) as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.First, from Shelby County Juvenile Court:Next from U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant regarding suspension of various legal proceedings:Memphis, TN – "The Department of Justice is comprised of about 40 components that have a broad array of national security, law enforcement, and criminal justice system responsibilities. Therefore, a significant portion of the Department’s mission relates to the safety of human life and the protection of property.The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee is closely monitoring the situation surrounding the coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19), and is implementing the Contingency Plan and Guidance of the Department of Justice, White House Task Force, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Office of Management and Budget, and Office of Personnel Management to mitigate risks to individual employees and the general public. However, citizens can be assured that the essential federal law enforcement, criminal prosecution, and national security functions of this office will continue as usual in order to preserve and protect public safety in West Tennessee."Earlier today, the United States District Court for the Western District of Tennessee issued the following notice and order:Due to exigent circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, all jury trials and jury selections in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee scheduled for now through March 27 are continued until further notice. Courthouses otherwise remain open for business. Please see Administrative Order 20-11 for further details.https://www.tnwd.uscourts.gov/pdf/adminorders/20-11.pdf###And here's an advisory from Governor Bill Lee, who earlier declared a state of emergency in Tennessee, regarding various matters of state:NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued further guidance regarding mass gatherings, schools, state employees and the State Capitol Building as more confirmed cases of COVID-19 surface in Tennessee.“COVID-19 is an evolving situation but we urge vulnerable populations, including those over age 60 and with chronic medical conditions to limit participation in mass gatherings and to take extra precautions for personal well-being like increased hand-washing,” said Governor Lee. “With 26 confirmed cases in our state, we have issued further guidance to help communities mitigate the spread of COVID-19."Heading into the weekend, many Tennesseans will be making decisions regarding faith gatherings and church attendance. Congregations and groups are urged to consider alternatives to traditional services by utilizing livestreams, pre-recorded messages and other electronic means.While at this time, mass gatherings such as conferences or other large social events remain at the discretion of the organizer, we strongly discourage events of 250 people or more as an important step in limiting exposure to COVID-19.At this time, school districts have been advised to exercise discretion when canceling school for K-12 students. The state will provide further support for districts pursuing this action but urge districts to consider the prevalence of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their area. In partnership with districts, students who depend on school-provided meals will still receive this support, regardless of school closure.Effective immediately, state employees who have been trained and certified to work from home within the state’s Alternative Workplace Solutions (AWS) program will work from home through March 31, 2020. Approximately 11,000 state employees are certified AWS employees and can begin work from home with no disruption to state business.Effective immediately, state employees have been instructed to cease all non-essential business travel through March 31, 2020.Tennessee State Capitol Closed to VisitorsThe Tennessee State Capitol is closed to tours and visitors through March 31, 2020. Members of the media will continue to have access to the State Capitol building.