MLGW Suspends Utility Cutoffs for 60 Days

The head of Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) said Friday that the utility will suspend service cutoffs for customers for at least 60 days in response to COVID-19.

CEO of MLGW J.T. Young announced the suspension Friday at a press conference where he laid out the utility’s pandemic plan.

Young said the utility is suspending disconnects for non-payment for electric, gas, and water services: “We know that our customers are struggling with a number of things at this time, a lot of uncertainty.”

Young specified that bills will still be due as rendered and payments will accrue, encouraging customers to make payments if they are able.

“But in recognition of a lot of challenges and hardships and uncertainty that our customers are facing right now, we want to do what we can to ease that burden temporarily and suspend those disconnects," Young said.

MGLW community meetings are postponed or will be held virtually. The utility is also asking that customers avoid making payments in person at community offices and use other means as much as possible. Community offices will remain open at this time.

Internally, MLGW is moving to conducting more virtual meetings, assessing the ability for employees to work from home, and suspending business travel.

Young said the time frame for the implementation of this plan could extend beyond the prescribed 60 days.

“This is a very fluid situation as everybody is aware,” Young said. “We know that there are changes happening hourly.”