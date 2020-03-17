Coronavirus: Comcast, AT&T Offer Free Wifi Hoptspots

click to enlarge Comcast/ATT&T

Comcast has opened its Xfinity Wifi network to everyone across the country for free as more people rely on the internet for work, education, and personal health.Internet connections have changed social distancing, offering ways for people to get together without, y’know, getting together.For example, some schools are pushing distance learning while campuses are closed. The Memphis Zoo is offering “Virtual Wild Encounters,” bringing animals to homes on Facebook. Friend groups are huddling on Google Hangouts. The Memphis Kroc Center is offering classes on its Facebook page.It's during this time, that Memphis’ two largest internet providers, Comcast and AT&T, are helping to keep those lines open. Both companies have opened its wifi networks to anyone across the country free of charge.• Xfinity WiFi Free For Everyone: Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country will be available to anyone who needs them for free – including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers. For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, visit www.xfinity.com/wifi. Once at a hotspot, consumers should select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.Pausing Our Data Plan: With so many people working and educating from home, we want our customers to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans for 60 days giving all customers unlimited data for no additional charge.No Disconnects or Late Fees: We will not disconnect a customer’s internet service or assess late fees if they contact us and let us know that they can’t pay their bills during this period. Our care teams will be available to offer flexible payment options and can help find other solutions.Internet Essentials Free to New Customers: New customers will receive 60 days of complimentary Internet Essentials service, which is normally available to all qualified low-income households for $9.95/month.• Not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.• Waive any late payment fees that any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer may incur because of economic hardship related to the coronavirus pandemic.• Keep our public Wi-Fi hotspots open for any American who needs them.• The coronavirus pandemic is causing many hardships. If you find yourself in financial trouble and unable to pay your bill, we’re here to help you. Please contact us at 800-288-2020 for AT&T broadband, residential wireless or small business services and 611 from your AT&T device for wireless.