Thursday, March 19, 2020

City Preparing COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site at Tiger Lane

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 11:39 AM

The city of Memphis is preparing to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Tiger Lane.


Here is the statement about the move from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland:


“As we have been doing for the past two weeks, the City of Memphis is taking every precaution necessary to limit the spread of COVID19 through policy, declaration, and direct action.


“In that same spirit, we are taking action now to get ready for drive-thru testing at Tiger Lane when test kits become more widely available. We are currently working through logistics to make sure once we have tests the process is smooth and efficient. No tests are being administered today.


As we have more concrete information, we will share times of operation, traffic flow, and when you can expect to get the test results.”


Seven remote testing sites in Memphis have been added to the state’s list of sites since Wednesday. The sites include all seven of Christ Community Health Services’ locations.


The state advises individuals to call ahead for an over-the-phone assessment before visiting a testing site.

Here are the latest sites in Shelby County:

