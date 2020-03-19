Health Department: 10 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in County





There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, the health department said Thursday morning.

Shelby County Health Department officials said that the six new cases were confirmed in commercial labs and reported to the department.

“This increase is not unexpected because commercial laboratories have begun reporting results on tests conducted over the last several days,” a statement from the health department reads. “While there is no still, no evidence of community transmission of the virus, the rapid increase in cases is suggestive that community transmission may be occurring.”

The department strongly encourages the public to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. Those include:

• Avoiding handshakes and close contact with others whenever possible

• Staying at home whenever possible

• Re-evalutating travel plans

• Avoiding non-essential flights

• Washing hands hands thoroughly and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing dirt under the fingernails

• Practicing respiratory etiquette by using a tissue if coughing or sneezing, then throwing the tissue away and washing your hands

• Sanitizing surfaces that are frequently touched by many people with anti-bacterial wipes or diluted bleach solutions

For businesses, the health department recommends:

• Cancelling or postponing meetings with more than 10 people

• Considering conducting all conferences and meetings by phone or video chat

Moving desks and office furniture at least six feet away

• Spacing out tables in restaurants and checkout lines in retail stores

Visit the health department's website for more information.