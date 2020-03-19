Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

News Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Health Department: 10 COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in County

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock


There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, the health department said Thursday morning.

Shelby County Health Department officials said that the six new cases were confirmed in commercial labs and reported to the department.


“This increase is not unexpected because commercial laboratories have begun reporting results on tests conducted over the last several days,” a statement from the health department reads. “While there is no still, no evidence of community transmission of the virus, the rapid increase in cases is suggestive that community transmission may be occurring.”


The department strongly encourages the public to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. Those include:


• Avoiding handshakes and close contact with others whenever possible


• Staying at home whenever possible


• Re-evalutating travel plans


• Avoiding non-essential flights


• Washing hands hands thoroughly and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, scrubbing dirt under the fingernails


• Practicing respiratory etiquette by using a tissue if coughing or sneezing, then throwing the tissue away and washing your hands


• Sanitizing surfaces that are frequently touched by many people with anti-bacterial wipes or diluted bleach solutions


For businesses, the health department recommends:


• Cancelling or postponing meetings with more than 10 people


• Considering conducting all conferences and meetings by phone or video chat

Moving desks and office furniture at least six feet away


• Spacing out tables in restaurants and checkout lines in retail stores


Visit the health department's website for more information.

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation