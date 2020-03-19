Mayor Strickland Orders Closure of Restaurant Dining Rooms, Bars, Gyms

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is confirming what the Flyer reported earlier today: that he is declaring a state of civil emergency effective at midnight in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 here.
The declaration will require all restaurants to only provide curbside or pick-up orders. In addition, the mayor is asking that all bars and gyms close, and for worship services to be streamed or postponed.
Read the mayor’s full executive order below.
