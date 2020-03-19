Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Mayor Strickland Orders Closure of Restaurant Dining Rooms, Bars, Gyms

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 4:40 PM

click to enlarge Strickland - CITY OF MEMPHIS
  • City of Memphis
  • Strickland

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is confirming what the Flyer reported earlier today: that he is declaring a state of civil emergency effective at midnight in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 here.


The declaration will require all restaurants to only provide curbside or pick-up orders. In addition, the mayor is asking that all bars and gyms close, and for worship services to be streamed or postponed.


Read the mayor’s full executive order below.


screenshot_2020-03-19_at_4.32.18_pm.png
screenshot_2020-03-19_at_4.32.32_pm.png

