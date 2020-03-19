Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Memphis in May Halted by City ‘Authorities’

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 2:38 PM

click to enlarge Sunset over Tom Lee Park - CHRIS MCCOY
  • Chris McCoy
  • Sunset over Tom Lee Park

Memphis in May (MIM) officials announced Thursday afternoon that its 2020 festival events have been halted.

Officials hope to reschedule the events and plan to release more details on the matter on Friday.

Plans to stop the festival did not come from MIM leaders, apparently. Festival officials said they were halted as "we have been instructed by authorities with the City of Memphis that our 2020 festival events cannot be held as originally scheduled in May."

Here's MIM's statement in full:

"After closely monitoring guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials, in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we have been instructed by authorities with the City of Memphis that our 2020 festival events cannot be held as originally scheduled in May.

"With the health and safety of our patrons, performers, volunteers, teams, judges, runners, and staff as our top priorities, we are working on a fall postponement of the Beale Street Music Festival, International Salute to Ghana, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, and the Great American River Run.

"As we are in the process of rescheduling each of these events, we plan to announce details next Friday, March 27, with more specifics, including new event dates. Should ticket buyers, teams or runners find themselves unable to attend on the rescheduled dates, we will also provide the information for receiving a refund of their purchases or fees.

"As these are unprecedented times for all of us, Memphis in May encourages all of our fans, supporters and volunteers to stay safe and continue to follow the recommendations of health officials; from frequent hand washing and sanitizing, to working from home if possible and social distancing as much as your situation allows.

"Let's pull together to help our neighbors, get through this stronger, and make the time we can enjoy on the other side of this crisis that much sweeter. Stay well!"

Tags: , ,

