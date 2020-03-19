Service Industry Workers Will Bring Services (And Beer) to You

A group of service industry workers are now bringing the services to your doorstep.

Two Broke Bartenders and a Truck recently launched to meet the needs of the community while folks are social distancing and stuck at home.

“We are your friendly, neighborhood bartenders, musicians, and service industry workers that now find ourselves temporarily displaced,” the website reads. “But don’t worry, we are here to help!”

They will pick up groceries (and beer), shop, cook, make drinks, unclog toilets, fix door knobs, and “anything else you can think of!”





To take advantage of the service, you can make an appointment outlining your needs. Appointments can be made by calling or texting 901-504-4749 or filling out the form at the bottom of this page . Payment (and tips) are expected.





“The temporary crisis may shake our community, but it won’t break it,” the group said. “Continue to support the key service industry people that make up the basis of our economy. Once this is over, you will see us back behind the bar, serving you a stiff one and discussing the distant memory of this situation. But for now, let’s work together to get through this.”

Other ways to support the service industry are ordering takeout or buying a gift card.