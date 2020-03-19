Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, March 19, 2020

Two Members of DA's Office Sent Home on Coronavirus Caution

Posted By on Thu, Mar 19, 2020 at 2:18 PM

An unauthorized sign created “chaos and confusion” at 201 Poplar Thursday, and two members of the Shelby County District Attorney General’s office were sent home on coronavirus cautions.

Here’s the full statement on the matter from Shelby County DA Amy Weirich:

“Earlier today, an unauthorized sign was posted that has created chaos and confusion. Let me be clear, I know of no one in the DA’s office testing positive for Covid-19. A couple of our employees have been in contact with an individual who has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have sent those employees home and asked them to self-monitor. We are also asking employees who have returned from high-risk states or high-risk countries to stay home for two weeks. Our offices are open and we are handling in-custody cases as instructed by the Tennessee Supreme Court."

