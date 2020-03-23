Coronavirus Cases Rise to 84 in Shelby County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County has risen to 84 as of Monday morning, according to the Shelby County Health Department.

Officials say this increase is not unexpected, as commercial labs continue to report results to the department.

The health department said there are now indications that there is person-to-person spread in the workplace and in the community.

As of Sunday afternoon, 505 cases have been confirmed cases throughout the state.

The Health Department recommends strict adherence to social-distancing recommendations:

For Individuals:

• Stay at home. It is safer to stay at home. Leave home for essential activities only, such as going to work if you are considered essential personnel, the grocery store or pharmacy.

• While Shelby County School students and many others are out of school, keep children home and plan home-based activities.

• Avoid handshakes and close contact with others whenever possible.

• Cancel or postpone gatherings of 10 or more people. Instead of visiting friends or relatives, call or video chat.

• Children and adults may exercise outdoors, while maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.

• Do not go to work or go out in public if you are sick, especially with fever, muscle aches/pains, cough or other respiratory symptoms.

• Avoid all non-essential travel. Re-evaluate travel plans. It is strongly recommended to avoid any unnecessary travel. If traveling overseas, check the CDC’s travel advisory website, which is updated daily: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel. If traveling within the U.S., avoid destinations where COVID-19 has been reported: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html

• Avoid non-essential flights. Traveling by private vehicle limits exposure to other people.

• Wash your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Scrub dirt under fingernails with a brush and soap.

• Practice respiratory etiquette by using a tissue if coughing or sneezing, then throwing the tissue away and washing your hands.

• Sanitize surfaces that are frequently touched by many people with anti-bacterial wipes or diluted bleach solution, or other FDA-approved cleaning products: https://www.americanchemistry.com/Novel-Coronavirus-Fighting-Products-List.pdf.



