U.S. Attorney's Office Urges Public to Report COVID-19 Fraud

The U.S. Attorney's office for the Western District of Tennessee is urging the public to report fraud schemes related to the coronavirus.

Examples of these schemes include:

• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud

• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share coronavirus-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received

• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existing charitable organizations

• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee D. Michael Dunavant has appointed Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Arvin to serve as the district’s COVID-19 Coordinator. Arvin will be the district’s legal counsel in matters related to the coronavirus, prosecute cases related to the coronavirus, and conduct public outreach and awareness related to the virus.

“Our office is absolutely committed to bringing to justice those who would seek to take advantage of our friends, family, and neighbors during this challenging and uncertain time, but we need the public’s help,” Dunavant said. “If you see, hear it, or suspect it, report it. Like everything else we are doing as a nation right now, we can combat COVID-19 fraud, but we have to do it together. The message is clear: Good guys, we have your back and need your help. Bad guys, we are coming after you.”

As directed by the Department of Justice and Attorney General William Barr, U.S. Attorney offices around the country are actively remaining vigilant in directing, investigating, and prosecuting criminal activity associated with the coronavirus, prioritizing fraud scheme cases.

To report fraudulent activity, the public can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or send an email to disaster@leo.gov.